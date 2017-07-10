AFC North training camp preview: Key issues, players to watch

Looming camp question: Where is the mind at? I started banging out a graf about Pittsburgh's questions in the secondary, but training camp -- the beginning of a journey -- raises a larger, hazier concern: Do the Steelers truly believe they can take down the Patriots? Whether it was New England in 2016 or Denver the season prior, something always seems to get in the way of Pittsburgh vanquishing all comers in the AFC. This is arguably the most talented roster in the conference -- maybe the NFL -- but like with the Packers, it's become customary to wonder how Pittsburgh will unravel come January. Teams don't think this way, trained instead to take a militaristic, week-by-week approach to the challenges ahead. Still, I think we'll know right away if this Steelers team has the feel of a championship club.