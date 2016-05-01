AFC North projected starters: Steelers wideouts need to step up

*With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, Around The NFL will project starting lineups with tasty position battle nuggets for all 32 teams. The AFC North is below. *
Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense
WR1: Antonio Brown
WR3: Sammie Coates
TE: Ladarius Green
LG: Ramon Foster
C: Maurkice Pouncey
RG: David DeCastro
RT: Marcus Gilbert
Defense
DE: Cameron Heyward
DT: Daniel McCullers
DE: Stephon Tuitt
OLB: Jarvis Jones
ILB: Ryan Shazier
ILB: Lawrence Timmons
OLB: Bud Dupree
CB1: William Gay
CB2: Ross Cockrell
S: Mike Mitchell
S: Sean Davis
»The Steelers didn't mess around with their draft picks. They had open starting jobs at cornerback, safety, and nose tackle. Their first three picks were cornerback, safety, and nose tackle. First-round cornerback Artie Burns might be the biggest project of the three.
»Steelers coaches "quietly believe" second round safety Sean Davis could start Week 1 over Robert Golden. Third-round nose tackle Javon Hargrave could beat out McCullers at nose tackle. The Steelers usually let their rookies marinate for a year, but they might not have that luxury this year.
» Let's give second-year receiver Sammie Coates the nod over Darrius Heyward-Bey for the third receiver job. With Martavis Bryant suspended for the year, Markus Wheaton and Coates will need to step up. Coates essentially had a redshirt rookie season before making two big plays in the Divisional Round against the Broncos.
» Perhaps the Steelers just won't throw as much this year. The Steelers have the best backfield in football with Le'Veon Bell and DeAngelo Williams.
»Alejandro Villanueva and free agent Ryan Harris will battle for the left tackle job. The former Army Ranger has gone from being a great feature story to a key part of the Steelers roster. Pittsburgh poked around at left tackle Russell Okung in free agency, but didn't want to pay big money.
Baltimore Ravens
Offense
QB: Joe Flacco
RB: Justin Forsett
WR1: Steve Smith
WR3: Breshad Perriman
TE: Crockett Gilmore
LT: Ronnie Stanley
LG: John Urschel
C: Jeremy Zuttah
RG: Marshall Yanda
RT: Rick Wagner
Defense
DE: Timmy Jernigan
ILB: Zachary Orr
CB1: Jimmy Smith
CB2: Jerraud Powers
»Justin Forsett is not a lock to keep his starting job in Baltimore. Buck Allen was rock solid in the role last year and fourth round pick Kenneth Dixon should be in the early mix for snaps.
»Kamar Aiken could go from 944 yards to the No. 4 receiver if everyone stays healthy in front of him. Assuming that Steve Smith and Breshad Perriman stay healthy is risky.
»One way or another, I don't expect Eugene Monroe to be on the Ravens. He could be released in camp or potentially traded. If Monroe does start at left tackle, Ronnie Stanley would move inside to guard like Jonathan Ogden once did as a rookie. Fourth-round pick Alex Lewis, who played tackle in college, is also in the left guard mix.
»The Ravens are suddenly deep at tight end if Dennis Pitta can continue his career after multiple hip injuries. Benjamin Watson could be the safest bet to start, but Crockett Gillmore has more athleticism at this stage of their careers. Last year's second round pick Maxx Williams is also a roster lock.
»Brent Urban and rookie Bronson Kaufusi will battle at defensive end with Lawrence Guy, who was solid as an emergency starter last year.
»The top of Ozzie Newsome's 2013 class is not faring well. First round pick Matt Elam could be on the roster bubble. Undrafted free agent Zachary Orr looks like a slight favorite to start over 2013 second rounder Arthur Brown.
»Powers was just signed but he could beat out Shareece Wright for a starting job. Cornerback is thinner after the Ravens decided to move Lardarius Webb to safety.
Cincinnati Bengals
Offense
RB: Giovani Bernard
WR1: A.J. Green
WR2: Brandon Lafell
WR3: Tyler Boyd
TE: Tyler Eifert
LT: Andrew Whitworth
LG: Clint Boling
C: Russell Bodine
RG: Kevin Zeitler
RT: Cedric Ogbuehi
Defense
DE: Carlos Dunlap
DT: Geno Atkins
DT: Domata Peko
DE: Michael Johnson
OLB: Karlos Dansby*
ILB: Rey Mauluga
CB1: Dre Kirkpatrick
CB2: Adam Jones
S: George Iloka
S: Shawn Williams
»I'm calling Giovani Bernard a starter because he played more snaps than Jeremy Hill last season, something that I expect to happen again. Bernard is a better option on "running downs" than he's given credit for and made more yards after contact than Hill last season.
»The Bengals often let their rookies learn on the bench for a year. They won't be able to with Tyler Boyd, who fills a big need as a slot receiver. They are also counting on an inconsistent player in Brandon LaFell to be a true starter.
»It's rare to see the team's 2015 first-round pick (Cedric Ogbuehi) elevated to a starting job, with the 2015 second-round pick Jake Fisher as his likely backup. Fisher is learning all five positions in the offseason to back up the entire line. It's a great line, with Russell Bodine as the weak spot.
»2014 first-round pick Darqueze Dennard and this year's first-rounder William Jackson III figure to be the No. 3 and No. 4 cornerbacks. Adam Jones is going to remain a starter after getting a huge contract in the offseason.
»Karlos Dansby should start the first three weeks of the season while Vontaze Burfict serves his suspension. Vincent Rey and Dansby could rotate after that.
Cleveland Browns
Offense
QB: Robert Griffin III
RB: Duke Johnson
WR1: Corey Coleman
WR2: Andrew Hawkins
WR3: Rookie to be named later
TE: Gary Barnidge
LT: Joe Thomas
LG: Joel Bitonio
C: Cameron Erving
RG: John Greco
RT: Shon Coleman
Defense
DE: Desmond Bryant
DT: Danny Shelton
DE: John Hughes
OLB: Paul Kruger
ILB: Christian Kirksey
ILB: Demario Davis
CB1: Joe Haden
CB2: Tramon Williams
S: Rahim Moore
S: Jordan Poyer
» It was hard to pencil in RGIII as the starter because Josh McCown would seem to have a good chance to win a fair, open competition. Hue Jackson's quote that the team might name a starter before pads even come on in training camp indicates it might be heavily weighed towards Griffin. When multiple Browns beat writers say that it will take a "disastrous meltdown" for Griffin to not win the job, we'll take their collective word.
»Duke Johnson and Isaiah Crowell figure to split snaps, but Johnson gets the nod here because he's a more dynamic talent.
» With so many rookie receivers on the roster, it will be tough for Brian Hartline and Andrew Hawkins to make the team. Fifth-round pick Rashard Higgins could be the best bet of the rookies to emerge from the pack.
» The offensive line has a wide open four-way battle at right tackle. We'll pencil in third-round pick Shon Coleman. The team needs last year's first round pick Cameron Ervin to step up after moving to center.
» The Browns have as many open starting jobs as any team in the league. Only Joe Haden, Paul Kruger, Christian Kirskey, Danny Shelton, and Desmond Bryant are safe bets out of this group. Xavier Cooper and rookie Carl Nassib will challenge for defensive end spots. Safety is particularly wide open.
» I gave second round pick Emmanuel Ogbah the edge over Nate Orchard and Barkevious Mingo because Ogbah was drafted by this regime. They will want some of their 14 rookies to start.