AFC North Offseason Overhaul: Ravens get makeover

No one is sleeping on Danny Woodhead, but the shifty running back could end up providing the most bang-for-the-buck of any addition in the AFC North. Assuming he's healthy after missing most of last season with a torn ACL, Woodhead is a perfect fit in the Ravens' backfield. Baltimore's offense frustrated fans and analysts alike last season with its insistence on abandoning the running game. With offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg returning, we should expect a similar short passing game approach this season. If that is indeed the case, at least Woodhead will be a threat out of the backfield and a willing pass blocker. The pint-sized runner owns elusiveness in space and toughness between the tackles, a true dual-threat the Ravens have missed.