AFC North free agency needs: Ben Tate, Browns a perfect match

Let's be honest here: Cleveland has a slew of needs across the board -- and the franchise should also have more than $50 million to spend. That's not to imply that the club doesn't have a nice nucleus of talent -- what with guys like Josh Gordon, Joe Thomas and Joe Haden -- I'm just saying that almost every position group could stand to be fortified. Quarterback might seem like the obvious choice, but signing a guy like Josh McCown is not the answer, especially since Cleveland essentially has a younger version of McCown under contract for 2014 in Brian Hoyer. Yes, Hoyer is coming off a major knee injury, but he sure looked good last season when given the opportunity, breathing some life into the passing game. Ben Tate could do the same for the entire offense in 2014. Is he the be-all, end-all? Of course not. But he will be arguably the best free-agent running back out there. Knowshon Moreno, who still appears to have ample tread on the proverbial tires despite having five NFL seasons under his belt, might be a slightly cheaper alternative. The Browns need to 86 the running back-by-committee approach they went with last year ... you know, the group that averaged 86 rushing yards per game.