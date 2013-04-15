AFC North draft needs: Dee Milliner could make Browns' D scary

Regarding the offense, let's first have a moment of silence for all those who wasted hard-earned cash on jerseys emblazoned with the names COUCH, GARCIA, FRYE, QUINN, ANDERSON, McCOY and WYNN. The eternal quest for a franchise passer rages on. Brandon Weeden has lukewarm support from the organization, but the soon-to-be-30-year-old signal-caller must prove he can make faster, smarter decisions. I suspect Lombardi and CEO Joe Banner have something up their sleeves here. A trade down in Round 1 would allow Cleveland to recoup that lost second-round pick (spent on Josh Gordon in the supplemental draft) and possibly set up a deal for New England Patriots backup quarterback Ryan Mallett. If none of that works, pulling 49-year-old Bernie Kosar out of retirement would at least sell tickets.