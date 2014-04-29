AFC North draft needs: Browns could nab pitch-and-catch duo

Does it feel like nobody is talking about the Ravens? Maybe that's a discussion for another day, but we can tell you Baltimore is picking 17th overall -- the highest draft slot held by the Ravens in John Harbaugh's six years with the team. In other words, Baltimore has a better opportunity to improve through the first round than in it has had in recent memory. There are several areas of need on this roster, particularly when you begin projecting into the future (guys like Terrell Suggs and Steve Smith are nearing the end of the line). For right now, we'll go with safety as the primary focus in Round 1. What's interesting is that the reason the Ravens are picking 17th -- and not 16th -- is because they lost a coin flip to Dallas (that might be the Cowboys' only win when it comes to draft time, but I digress). Why, exactly, is that interesting? Because the Cowboys started a pair of undrafted safeties last season, and they could look in that direction come May. Of course, Dallas passed on safety Matt Elam last April to select center Travis Frederick, allowing Ozzie Newsome and Co. to take Elam with the very next pick. Will a similar scenario play out again? Ravens faithful should hope so, because Anthony Levine is not the answer, and quality safety play can win games these days (no more overlooking this position).