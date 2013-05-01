AFC North draft grades: Cincinnati Bengals clean up once again

It was not a surprise to see Bernard land with the Bengals, based on the love affair between Cincy's offensive coaching staff and the running back at North Carolina's Pro Day. But it was a bit surprising that the former UNC standout was the first running back chosen after many declared Eddie Lacy to be the top dog at the position. Cincinnati believes Bernard is a better fit for its offense, though, due to his unique skills as a runner and receiver. Bernard thrives as the feature guy in a one-back set, which will enable the Bengals to run their "11" (one back, one tight end, three receivers) and "12" (one back, two tight ends, two receivers) personnel packages to maximize their explosive collection of players on the perimeter. The Bengals are on the verge of contending for the AFC crown; the addition of Bernard could push them over the top in 2013.