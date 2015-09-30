AFC North breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals in the driver's seat

I don't think the Bengals will suffer that kind of inexplicable loss this year. And they are getting better at big games. They now have defeated the Ravens five of the last six times, so they're starting to assert themselves against the best. The way they did it Sunday was impressive, coming from behind on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter. After fumbling in the fourth quarter (and seeing the Ravens take it back for a touchdown), Dalton put the team on his back and found A.J. Green for a pair of touchdowns, including the winning score. While Dalton has shown signs of being better, the Bengals are pointedly not asking him to do too much. He is attempting just over 30 passes per game while the Bengals are averaging nearly 33 rushing attempts. This commitment to the run is beneficial to the team as a whole, not just Dalton.