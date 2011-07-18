AFC North a two-team race unless young squads step up

Where we left off: The Browns were Jekyll and Hyde last season, delivering shocking upsets over the Patriots and Saints, and then laying an egg in both games vs. the Steelers, as well as at home vs. the Ravens. Cleveland went 1-5 in the division for the third straight year. Former coach Eric Mangini couldn't get this team over the hump, and Rob Ryan's defense struggled to close out games. Cleveland was outscored 105-66 in the fourth quarter. Both are now gone. Still, there is hope, as Colt McCoy showed flashes while Peyton Hillis had a huge year with 1,177 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.