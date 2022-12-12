AFC, NFC coaching staffs announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Peyton Manning (AFC head coach): The only player in NFL history to win five Most Valuable Player awards, Peyton Manning was selected to 14 Pro Bowls during his 17-year NFL career with Indianapolis (1998-2010) and Denver (2012-15), tied for the second-most Pro Bowl selections all-time. Originally the No. 1 overall selection in the 1998 NFL Draft, Manning ranks third all-time in passing yards (71,940) and touchdown passes (539), and he is one of two starting quarterbacks ever to lead multiple franchises to a Super Bowl title. He was named the Comeback Player of the Year in 2012 and set NFL single-season records for passing yards (5,477) and touchdown passes (55) during the 2013 season. Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2021 and in 2017, and he became the first Colts player to have his jersey retired since they moved to Indianapolis when he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

Ray Lewis (AFC defensive coordinator): A two-time Super Bowl champion, 12-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Lewis was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft by Baltimore, where he spent all 17 seasons of his NFL career (1996-2012). In 228 regular-season games, he totaled 1,568 tackles, 118 passes defensed, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 19 forced fumbles. During the 2000 season, he earned his first Defensive Player of the Year award and was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player as the Ravens earned the Super Bowl XXXV title. In 2012, his final season, Lewis returned from injury and helped lead Baltimore to the Super Bowl XLVII title. In 2013, he was inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor and in 2018, in his first year of eligibility, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.