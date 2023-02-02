Around the NFL

AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

Published: Feb 01, 2023 at 08:27 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set.

Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show.

The Pro Bowl Games action will kick off Thursday on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET with five skills challenges, and the games will conclude at 3 p.m. ET Sunday with more skills events and a trio of flag football games in the first rendition of a new look to the NFL's annual all-star showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on ABC/ESPN.

The NFC squad will be led by top vote-getter Justin Jefferson, one of seven Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowlers, taking part in the best catch competition. Jefferson's contemporary, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, will also vie for the best catch title.

Best catch is one of eight skills challenges on the docket for the initial Pro Bowl Games, which culminate with flag football games on Sunday featuring each skill position Pro Bowler. Each and every challenge and game will earn points for the winning conference to set up a score going into the third and final Pro Bowl flag game on Sunday to determine the conference champion.

The cumulative scoring breakdown will see the winning conference of each skill competition tally three points, with 24 total points available across the eight skills competitions.

Below is the complete breakdown of the Pro Bowl Games events and competitors:

Best Catch (first round Thursday; finale Sunday)

Best catch features two players from each conference in a competition showcasing their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Thursday's first round will see highlight reels from players shot at iconic venues around Las Vegas. A fan vote online will determine their favorite catch by a player in each conference, with the highest vote-getters moving on to compete in Sunday's finale.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Pat Surtain II, BroncosAmon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Stefon Diggs, BillsJustin Jefferson, Vikings

Back to top

Precision Passing (Thursday)

Precision passing will see each conference's quarterbacks square off in one-minute accuracy competitions.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Trevor Lawrence, JaguarsKirk Cousins, Vikings
Tyler Huntley, RavensGeno Smith, Seahawks
Derek Carr, RaidersJared Goff, Lions

Back to top

Longest Drive (Thursday)

The longest drive competition will show off players' prowess driving a golf ball.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Justin Tucker, RavensJonathan Allen, Commanders
Jordan Poyer, BillsTress Way, Commanders
C.J. Mosley, JetsDaron Payne, Commanders
Davante Adams, RaidersT.J. Hockenson, Vikings
Matt Judon, PatriotsZa'Darius Smith, Vikings

Back to top

Lightning Round -- 10 Pairs for First Round (Thursday)

The lightning round will feature 16 players competing in a three-part elimination challenge. The first event is splash catch, with duos from each conference doing a water balloon toss. Thereafter will be the high-stakes portion in which players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. In the last part of the challenge -- thrill of the spill -- the remaining players from each conference will take aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging over the head of an opposing coach. The first team to dump a bucket on a coach wins.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Quinnen Williams, JetsFrank Ragnow, Lions
Mitch Morse, BillsBudda Baker, Cardinals
Joel Bitonio, BrownsChris Lindstrom, Falcons
Pat Surtain II, BroncosBrian Burns, Panthers
Laremy Tunsil, TexansKaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
Ben Jones, TitansJeremy Reaves, Commanders
Jamal Agnew, JaguarsPenei Sewell, Lions
Justin Hardee, JetsCam Jordan, Saints
Bradley Chubb, DolphinsTerry McLaurin, Commanders
Rodger Saffold, BillsFred Warner, 49ers
Matt Milano, BillsTristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
Jeffrey Simmons, TitansDemarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
Wyatt Teller, BrownsTalanoa Hufanga, 49ers
Derrick Henry, TitansQuandre Diggs, Seahawks
Dion Dawkins, BillsDexter Lawrence, Giants
Patrick Ricard, RavensZack Martin, Cowboys
Cam Heyward, SteelersTyler Biadasz, Cowboys
Trey Hendrickson, BengalsDanielle Hunter, Vikings
Terron Armstead, DolphinsTrent Williams, 49ers
Xavien Howard, DolphinsElgton Jenkins, Packers

Back to top

Dodgeball (Thursday)

The middle-school classic dodgeball will be the centerpiece of a multi-round tournament with four teams of five players. It will begin with the offensive and defensive teams playing interconference games, with the winners advancing for an NFC-AFC finale.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
OffenseOffense
Nick Chubb, BrownsDalvin Cook, Vikings
Tyreek Hill, DolphinsCeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Ja'Marr Chase, BengalsSaquon Barkley, Giants
Josh Jacobs, RaidersGeorge Kittle, 49ers
Mark Andrews, RavensKyle Juszczyk, 49ers
Dawson Knox, BillsChristian McCaffrey, 49ers
DefenseDefense
Myles Garrett, BrownsDemario Davis, Saints
Maxx Crosby, RaidersJaire Alexander, Packers
Sauce Gardner, JetsTrevon Diggs, Cowboys
Minkah Fitzpatrick, SteelersMicah Parsons, Cowboys
Roquan Smith, RavensJalen Ramsey, Rams
Marlon Humphrey, RavensTariq Woolen, Seahawks

Back to top

Kick Tac Toe (Thursday)

Each team's kicker, punter and long snapper will compete in a tic-tac-toe competition in the kick tac toe event.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Justin Tucker, RavensJason Myers, Seahawks
AJ Cole, RaidersTress Way, Commanders
Morgan Cox, TitansAndrew DePaola, Vikings

Back to top

Flag Football (Sunday)

The flag football finale on Sunday will feature three games with the AFC and NFC rosters' skill position players along with centers, who snap and kneel as is customary in seven-on-seven competition.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
QB Derek Carr, RaidersQB Kirk Cousins, Vikings
QB Trevor Lawrence, JaguarsQB Geno Smith, Seahawks
QB Tyler Huntley, RavensQB Jared Goff, Lions
RB Nick Chubb, BrownsRB Dalvin Cook, Vikings
RB Josh Jacobs, RaidersRB Saquon Barkley, Giants
RB Derrick Henry, TitansRB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
WR Davante Adams, RaidersWR Terry McLaurin, Commanders
WR Stefon Diggs, BillsWR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
WR Tyreek Hill, DolphinsWR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
WR Ja'Marr Chase, BengalsWR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
TE Mark Andrews, RavensTE T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
TE Dawson Knox, BillsTE George Kittle, 49ers
FB Patrick Ricard, RavensFB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
OLB Matt Judon, PatriotsOLB Micah Parsons, Cowboys
OLB Matt Milano, BillsOLB Danielle Hunter, Vikings
OLB Bradley Chubb, DolphinsOLB Za'Darius Smith, Vikings
ILB C.J. Mosley, JetsILB Demario Davis, Saints
ILB Roquan Smith, RavensILB Fred Warner, 49ers
CB Pat Surtain II, BroncosCB Jaire Alexander, Packers
CB Sauce Gardner, JetsCB Jalen Ramsey, Rams
CB Xavien Howard, DolphinsCB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
CB Marlon Humphrey, RavensCB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, SteelersFS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
SS Derwin James, ChargersSS Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
SS Jordan Poyer, BillsSS Budda Baker, Cardinals
RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, JaguarsRET SPEC KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
SP TEAM Justin Hardee, JetsSP TEAM Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
C Ben Jones, TitansC Frank Ragnow, Lions
C Mitch Morse, BillsC Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Back to top

Gridiron Gauntlet (Sunday)

The gridiron gauntlet is a side-by-side relay race that will highlight players' speed and agility as they climb walls, go under tables, navigate a tire run and push a blocking sled with a coach upon it.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Joel Bitonio, BrownsPenei Sewell, Lions
Myles Garrett, BrownsBrian Burns, Panthers
Nick Chubb, BrownsSaquon Barkley, Giants
Cam Heyward, SteelersTristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
Dion Dawkins, BillsCam Jordan, Saints

Back to top

Move The Chains (Sunday)

Move the chains will have two teams from each conference compete in a best-of-three weighted 10-yard wall pull.

Table inside Article
AFCNFC
Team 1Team 1
Quinnen Williams, JetsJonathan Allen, Commanders
Trey Hendrickson, BengalsFrank Ragnow, Lions
Laremy Tunsil, TexansChris Lindstrom, Falcons
Terron Armstead, DolphinsTrent Williams, 49ers
Jeffrey Simmons, TitansDemarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
Team 2Team 2
Maxx Crosby, RaidersDexter Lawrence, Giants
Rodger Saffold, BillsDaron Payne, Commanders
Ben Jones, TitansZack Martin, Cowboys
Mitch Morse, BillsElgton Jenkins, Packers
Wyatt Teller, BrownsTyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Back to top

To attend the Pro Bowl Games, fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets.

Related Content

news

Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones wants Ezekiel Elliott to return in 2023; Mike McCarthy will take over as play-caller

Cowboys' Jerry and Stephen Jones expressed an interest in returning running back Ezekiel Elliott to the team in 2023. If Elliott does return, he'll be running plays called by head coach Mike McCarthy in the wake of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's exit.

news

Niners to proceed with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance in 2023, do not envision Jimmy Garoppolo returning

The 49ers' revolving quarterback door has left the team with two options entering 2023: Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran roster, will not be back with the team.

news

NFL places Eagles OL Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List after indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping

The NFL announced that Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List after Sills was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to be fully ready for 2023 season

Tua Tagovailoa has taken an important step on his road back to the playing field. The Dolphins quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Miami is confident Tagovailoa will be fully ready to return to football activities when the time comes later in 2023.

news

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy says he's encouraged by QB Justin Fields even with improvement needed

One of the big offseason storylines will be figuring out what the Chicago Bears will do with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and how that affects Justin Fields' future with the team, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says he has "great confidence" in the young QB.

news

Niners star LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement after another 'grueling' season

Trent Williams sported crutches and a walking boot as the 49ers cleaned out their lockers following Sunday's NFC title game loss. Williams called the injury to his left foot "minor" but noted the "grueling" aspect of another long season.

news

NFL community reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement on social media

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs during a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, announced on Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL "for good" this time.

news

Tom Brady says he's retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL with Buccaneers, Patriots

Tom Brady is retiring, again. The legendary quarterback said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday that he's "retiring, for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

news

Sean Payton 'excited' to coach Broncos QB Russell Wilson: He's 'won a lot of games in this league'

Newly acquired Broncos head coach Sean Payton is excited to work with quarterback Russell Wilson as the duo head into their first offseason together.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE