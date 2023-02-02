AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set.

Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show.

The Pro Bowl Games action will kick off Thursday on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET with five skills challenges, and the games will conclude at 3 p.m. ET Sunday with more skills events and a trio of flag football games in the first rendition of a new look to the NFL's annual all-star showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on ABC/ESPN.

The NFC squad will be led by top vote-getter Justin Jefferson, one of seven Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowlers, taking part in the best catch competition. Jefferson's contemporary, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, will also vie for the best catch title.

Best catch is one of eight skills challenges on the docket for the initial Pro Bowl Games, which culminate with flag football games on Sunday featuring each skill position Pro Bowler. Each and every challenge and game will earn points for the winning conference to set up a score going into the third and final Pro Bowl flag game on Sunday to determine the conference champion.

The cumulative scoring breakdown will see the winning conference of each skill competition tally three points, with 24 total points available across the eight skills competitions.