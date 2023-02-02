AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set.
Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show.
The Pro Bowl Games action will kick off Thursday on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET with five skills challenges, and the games will conclude at 3 p.m. ET Sunday with more skills events and a trio of flag football games in the first rendition of a new look to the NFL's annual all-star showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on ABC/ESPN.
The NFC squad will be led by top vote-getter Justin Jefferson, one of seven Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowlers, taking part in the best catch competition. Jefferson's contemporary, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, will also vie for the best catch title.
Best catch is one of eight skills challenges on the docket for the initial Pro Bowl Games, which culminate with flag football games on Sunday featuring each skill position Pro Bowler. Each and every challenge and game will earn points for the winning conference to set up a score going into the third and final Pro Bowl flag game on Sunday to determine the conference champion.
The cumulative scoring breakdown will see the winning conference of each skill competition tally three points, with 24 total points available across the eight skills competitions.
Below is the complete breakdown of the Pro Bowl Games events and competitors:
Best Catch (first round Thursday; finale Sunday)
Best catch features two players from each conference in a competition showcasing their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Thursday's first round will see highlight reels from players shot at iconic venues around Las Vegas. A fan vote online will determine their favorite catch by a player in each conference, with the highest vote-getters moving on to compete in Sunday's finale.
|AFC
|NFC
|Pat Surtain II, Broncos
|Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
|Stefon Diggs, Bills
|Justin Jefferson, Vikings
Precision Passing (Thursday)
Precision passing will see each conference's quarterbacks square off in one-minute accuracy competitions.
|AFC
|NFC
|Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
|Kirk Cousins, Vikings
|Tyler Huntley, Ravens
|Geno Smith, Seahawks
|Derek Carr, Raiders
|Jared Goff, Lions
Longest Drive (Thursday)
The longest drive competition will show off players' prowess driving a golf ball.
|AFC
|NFC
|Justin Tucker, Ravens
|Jonathan Allen, Commanders
|Jordan Poyer, Bills
|Tress Way, Commanders
|C.J. Mosley, Jets
|Daron Payne, Commanders
|Davante Adams, Raiders
|T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
|Matt Judon, Patriots
|Za'Darius Smith, Vikings
Lightning Round -- 10 Pairs for First Round (Thursday)
The lightning round will feature 16 players competing in a three-part elimination challenge. The first event is splash catch, with duos from each conference doing a water balloon toss. Thereafter will be the high-stakes portion in which players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. In the last part of the challenge -- thrill of the spill -- the remaining players from each conference will take aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging over the head of an opposing coach. The first team to dump a bucket on a coach wins.
|AFC
|NFC
|Quinnen Williams, Jets
|Frank Ragnow, Lions
|Mitch Morse, Bills
|Budda Baker, Cardinals
|Joel Bitonio, Browns
|Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
|Pat Surtain II, Broncos
|Brian Burns, Panthers
|Laremy Tunsil, Texans
|KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
|Ben Jones, Titans
|Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
|Jamal Agnew, Jaguars
|Penei Sewell, Lions
|Justin Hardee, Jets
|Cam Jordan, Saints
|Bradley Chubb, Dolphins
|Terry McLaurin, Commanders
|Rodger Saffold, Bills
|Fred Warner, 49ers
|Matt Milano, Bills
|Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
|Jeffrey Simmons, Titans
|Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
|Wyatt Teller, Browns
|Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
|Derrick Henry, Titans
|Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
|Dion Dawkins, Bills
|Dexter Lawrence, Giants
|Patrick Ricard, Ravens
|Zack Martin, Cowboys
|Cam Heyward, Steelers
|Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys
|Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
|Danielle Hunter, Vikings
|Terron Armstead, Dolphins
|Trent Williams, 49ers
|Xavien Howard, Dolphins
|Elgton Jenkins, Packers
Dodgeball (Thursday)
The middle-school classic dodgeball will be the centerpiece of a multi-round tournament with four teams of five players. It will begin with the offensive and defensive teams playing interconference games, with the winners advancing for an NFC-AFC finale.
|AFC
|NFC
|Offense
|Offense
|Nick Chubb, Browns
|Dalvin Cook, Vikings
|Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
|CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
|Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals
|Saquon Barkley, Giants
|Josh Jacobs, Raiders
|George Kittle, 49ers
|Mark Andrews, Ravens
|Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
|Dawson Knox, Bills
|Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
|Defense
|Defense
|Myles Garrett, Browns
|Demario Davis, Saints
|Maxx Crosby, Raiders
|Jaire Alexander, Packers
|Sauce Gardner, Jets
|Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
|Micah Parsons, Cowboys
|Roquan Smith, Ravens
|Jalen Ramsey, Rams
|Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
|Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
Kick Tac Toe (Thursday)
Each team's kicker, punter and long snapper will compete in a tic-tac-toe competition in the kick tac toe event.
|AFC
|NFC
|Justin Tucker, Ravens
|Jason Myers, Seahawks
|AJ Cole, Raiders
|Tress Way, Commanders
|Morgan Cox, Titans
|Andrew DePaola, Vikings
Flag Football (Sunday)
The flag football finale on Sunday will feature three games with the AFC and NFC rosters' skill position players along with centers, who snap and kneel as is customary in seven-on-seven competition.
|AFC
|NFC
|QB Derek Carr, Raiders
|QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings
|QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
|QB Geno Smith, Seahawks
|QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens
|QB Jared Goff, Lions
|RB Nick Chubb, Browns
|RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings
|RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders
|RB Saquon Barkley, Giants
|RB Derrick Henry, Titans
|RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
|WR Davante Adams, Raiders
|WR Terry McLaurin, Commanders
|WR Stefon Diggs, Bills
|WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
|WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
|WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
|WR Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals
|WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
|TE Mark Andrews, Ravens
|TE T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
|TE Dawson Knox, Bills
|TE George Kittle, 49ers
|FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens
|FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
|OLB Matt Judon, Patriots
|OLB Micah Parsons, Cowboys
|OLB Matt Milano, Bills
|OLB Danielle Hunter, Vikings
|OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins
|OLB Za'Darius Smith, Vikings
|ILB C.J. Mosley, Jets
|ILB Demario Davis, Saints
|ILB Roquan Smith, Ravens
|ILB Fred Warner, 49ers
|CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos
|CB Jaire Alexander, Packers
|CB Sauce Gardner, Jets
|CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams
|CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins
|CB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
|CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
|CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
|FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
|FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
|SS Derwin James, Chargers
|SS Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
|SS Jordan Poyer, Bills
|SS Budda Baker, Cardinals
|RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, Jaguars
|RET SPEC KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
|SP TEAM Justin Hardee, Jets
|SP TEAM Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
|C Ben Jones, Titans
|C Frank Ragnow, Lions
|C Mitch Morse, Bills
|C Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys
Gridiron Gauntlet (Sunday)
The gridiron gauntlet is a side-by-side relay race that will highlight players' speed and agility as they climb walls, go under tables, navigate a tire run and push a blocking sled with a coach upon it.
|AFC
|NFC
|Joel Bitonio, Browns
|Penei Sewell, Lions
|Myles Garrett, Browns
|Brian Burns, Panthers
|Nick Chubb, Browns
|Saquon Barkley, Giants
|Cam Heyward, Steelers
|Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
|Dion Dawkins, Bills
|Cam Jordan, Saints
Move The Chains (Sunday)
Move the chains will have two teams from each conference compete in a best-of-three weighted 10-yard wall pull.
|AFC
|NFC
|Team 1
|Team 1
|Quinnen Williams, Jets
|Jonathan Allen, Commanders
|Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
|Frank Ragnow, Lions
|Laremy Tunsil, Texans
|Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
|Terron Armstead, Dolphins
|Trent Williams, 49ers
|Jeffrey Simmons, Titans
|Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
|Team 2
|Team 2
|Maxx Crosby, Raiders
|Dexter Lawrence, Giants
|Rodger Saffold, Bills
|Daron Payne, Commanders
|Ben Jones, Titans
|Zack Martin, Cowboys
|Mitch Morse, Bills
|Elgton Jenkins, Packers
|Wyatt Teller, Browns
|Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys