AFC East training camp preview: Key issues, players to watch

Most important position battle: Quarterback. There are two perfectly reasonable arguments to be made at the quarterback position. One is to start veteran Josh McCown because he gives you the best chance to win games this year. The other is that you probably aren't trying to win games this year, so start youngster Christian Hackenberg. Todd Bowles told NFL.com's Kimberly Jones ahead of camp that there is no current favorite among his potential starters. However, the safe money would be on the Jets not hurling Hackenberg into the fire right away, seeing as he wasn't ready to take the field with far better players around him a year ago.