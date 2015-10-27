AFC East tops division power rankings

After squeezing past a series of tomato cans to open the season, the Panthers have proven their mettle with back-to-back victories over the Seahawks and Eagles. They have staying power atop the division. The Falcons are one of the most improved teams in the league. They're also one of the luckiest -- not just in close victories, but also in remaining schedule. Previously written off as toothless, the Saints and Buccaneers are friskier than their records might suggest.