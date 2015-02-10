AFC East rookie grades: Buffalo Bills building a winner

The Bills boldly moved up a few spots in the 2014 NFL Draft to pluck Sammy Watkins with the fourth overall pick -- and the rookie pass catcher didn't disappoint, posting 982 receiving yards and six touchdowns as Buffalo's designated playmaker. Although critics would suggest the team could've stayed at its original position (No. 9) and still landed a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver (see: Odell Beckham, who went to the Giants at No. 12), the fact that the Bills identified their guy and got positive results from him should earn them a solid review. They also received better-than-anticipated production from linebacker Preston Brown and offensive lineman Seantrel Henderson when they were pressed into action due to injuries and inconsistent play by those above them. Offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio is an unknown commodity at this point, but if he develops into a serviceable starter, this class could play a pivotal role in Buffalo's re-emergence as a playoff participant under a new regime. Grade: B