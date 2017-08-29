AFC East preview: Can Jay Cutler-led Dolphins push Patriots?

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Rex Burkhead, running back. Each year, the Patriots seem to have one player on offense who is not traditionally considered good enough to warrant additional attention in the way of a double team or stacked box but ends up being so deadly that defenses have no choice. In the past, that title was held by the likes of Wes Welker, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman before all elevated themselves into the category of weapon. Burkhead, to me, seems to be this overload player for 2017. Bill Belichick trotted out his new running back armada over the first three weeks of the preseason, showcasing all the different types of damage this diverse backfield can cause. Mike Gillislee broke out against the Lions last weekend. But in Burkhead, the Patriots have a poor man's do-everything back, a 27-year-old who already caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown this preseason, while adding another 20 yards on the ground. When Edelman, Blount and Welker began to rise in New England, their performances did not need to produce Pro Bowl-level statistics. They just had to be deadly at the right time. Burkhead will be one-on-one with an awful lot of linebackers this year ...