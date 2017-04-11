AFC East Offseason Overhaul: Patriots keep tight grip

Miami Dolphins: Gase was a Coach of the Year candidate last season, and the attention was fully deserved. It's easy to forget how milquetoast this team was before his arrival, but last year's 'Fins were tasty on offense thanks to the emergence of running back Jay Ajayi. For Miami to get back to the playoffs, more help is needed at outside linebacker, along with added depth along the defensive line. The team could also use competition at guard. If any team outside of New England emits a glimmer of hope, though, it's the Dolphins.