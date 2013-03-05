AFC East free agency needs: Ed Reed to New England Patriots?

Top priority in free agency: Safety.

Safety is an important position in the AFC East, apparently. Really, every team in the division could use some help in this department, but the Dolphins (Reshad Jones) and Bills (Jairus Byrd) are much better off than the Pats and Jets. If you just go with the players currently under contract with Gang Green, the two best safeties on the roster are probably Antonio Allen and Josh Bush; two years ago, they were going to frat parties and playing "Madden." LaRon Landry is set to become a free agent. So is Yeremiah Bell, the other starter in 2012. And if the Jets deal Darrelle Revis -- as many expect they will -- the need for stronger play in the back two becomes even more pressing.

Other areas of interest: Linebacker, offensive guard, running back.