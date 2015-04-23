AFC East draft needs: Jets must consider a quarterback

Based on the moves the Jets have made this offseason, it looks as if they'll continue to be a defense-oriented squad under new coach Todd Bowles. Reacquiring Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie gives them arguably the top cornerback tandem in the NFL, but the team still needs to upgrade the pass rush, to alleviate some of the pressure the dynamic duo will face on the perimeter. An electric pass rusher like Clemson's Vic Beasley or Missouri's Shane Ray could force opposing quarterbacks to throw more quickly from the pocket and give Gang Green an opportunity to feast on one-on-one protection with various blitz schemes. Offensively, the Jets must consider adding one of the top QB prospects, presuming one is available when the team is on the clock. Oregon's Marcus Mariota would appear to be a good fit in coordinator Chan Gailey's offense, based on his athleticism and playmaking ability. Baylor's Bryce Petty and UCLA's Brett Hundley could also be options on Day 2 as spread-offense specialists with intriguing physical tools. Adding a top receiver like Alabama's Amari Cooper or West Virginia's Kevin White would enhance a receiving corps that already features a few big-bodied pass catchers in Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall.