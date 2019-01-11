AFC Divisional Round preview: Chargers-Patriots

Patriots running backs vs. Chargers defensive diversity: Much was made of the Chargers using seven defensive backs against the Ravens last weekend. While we won't likely get that setup quite as much from Gus Bradley's defense this week, we should expect to see a bevy of six-DB looks given L.A.'s lack of linebacker options. The defensive back-heavy operation worked against an unsuspecting Ravens team that never adjusted. Can it work against Belichick, Brady and Josh McDaniels? Look for the Patriots to use a cornucopia of big-package looks. New England used the second-highest rate of 21 Personnel (2 RB, 1 TE) in the NFL (27.9 percent) and fourth-highest rate of 22 Personnel (2 RB, 2 TE) (6.1 percent).