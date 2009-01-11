AFC Championship Game preview: Five pressing questions

No. If Flacco has proven one thing through 16 regular-season starts and two playoff games, it is that he does not lose his poise. Ever. He does not show any sense of being overwhelmed by the challenge of guiding an NFL team in the playoffs. Nor does he seem to have any problem handling most of what opposing defenses try to do to throw him off his game. Flacco was not at all bothered by the fact the Steelers' sacked him five times during his first encounter with Pittsburgh's top-ranked defnese in September. He did not throw an interception in that game, and had a touchdown while keeping the Ravens within three points. Flacco also wasn't fazed when the teams met the second time, even though he was sacked twice and did throw two interceptions (the second was a desperation heave after the Steelers scored what proved to be the winning touchdown in the final minute). Steelers defenders acknowledge that he isn't a rookie anymore, and have seen him develop significantly since early in the season.