AFC-champion Patriots take Arkansas defensive end

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots selected Arkansas defensive end Jake Bequette with the 90th selection of the NFL draft Friday night.
New England traded down for the pick, sending their 62nd pick to the Green Bay Packers for Nos. 90 and 163. That No. 163, in the fifth round Saturday, is the only pick the Patriots have left.
The 6-4 1/2, 274-pound Bequette, the defensive MVP of the 2012 Cotton Bowl, can play either defensive end of outside linebacker. He was the second defensive end taken by the Patriots in the first three rounds of the draft. Thursday, they traded up to the 21st pick to take Syracuse DE Chandler Jones.