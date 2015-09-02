AFC ceiling/floor scenarios: Colts, Broncos have great potential

Floor: 6-10. Look, football-related activities would have to really go awry for this team to go 6-10. You get the point. At this stage, the Dolphins have accumulated too much talent to have that kind of year. I see this team splitting with the Patriots, Jets and Bills. But if Tannehill regresses and still can't complete a vertical throw -- if it turns out his struggles in that area weren't all the fault of the offensive line and former receiver Mike Wallace -- then the AFC East cellar is possible.