AFC bold predictions: Tom Brady breaks barrier, Raiders roll

This prediction is not intended to be overly pro-Texans or anti-Tom Savage. It's just that Watson should have every opportunity to wrestle the job from Savage, whose career has been marred by one injury after the other. More importantly, if Watson takes the job, he'll have DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Miller and other talented young players on offense at his disposal. Most importantly, Watson won't feel the pressure to put up 30 points per game or force too many throws. Remember, Houston's defense finished tops in the league in yards allowed without J.J. Watt, who will be back in action this season. OK, I cheated -- there's no official award for this. I picked Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey to take home the actual Offensive Rookie of the Year award over in the NFC file. That said, I could see Watson being the top newbie in his conference. Side note: As much as we hear about the measurables, particularly in regards to the NFL Scouting Combine, there is much to be said for what John Fox once called "competitive greatness." Watson would seem to own that intangible in spades.