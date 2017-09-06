Adventures in NFL Research notes: Week 1

Published: Sep 06, 2017 at 11:25 AM

Every Wednesday, Dan Hanzus combs through the NFL Media Research Notes to share five nuggets that interest, fascinate, frighten or change him on a fundamental level. This is Adventures In Research Notes: Week 1.

You don't have to win this weekend, but yeah, you probably should

History is instructive. And history tells us that your favorite team's season will be in grave danger if they lose their opener. Since 1990, just 25 percent (OK, 24.9 percent) of teams who dropped their opener went on to make the playoffs. The difference between 1-0 and 0-1 seems minor, but the numbers simply do not back that up. My goal here is not to upset you or ground your upcoming weekend with a steady bass line of existential dread and general unease. But, you know, just remember this moment when it's December and you're furiously clicking refresh for Danny Jeremiah mock drafts that aren't gonna come.

Aaron Rodgers laughs uproariously at your piddly 'Legion of Boom'

The nadir of Aaron Rodgers' career came on Jan. 18, 2015, when the Packers blew a 12-point lead with five minutes to play in an agonizing 28-22 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. The loss will stay with Rodgers forever, but he's had much better luck against Seattle since. The Packers have won both matchups since with Rodgers producing like his dominant self. A few qualifiers here: Both games were at Lambeau, Kam Chancellor missed the 2015 affair and Earl Thomas was injured and missed Green Bay's Week 16 blowout last December. Sunday's matchup will again be in Green Bay, but the Legion of Boom will be a full strength. Translation: Don't expect Rodgers to slice and dice with as much ease this time around.

Julio Jones better than we realized, but I always knew he was amazing

We are in a golden age of wide receivers, but it might be time to recognize that Jones exists on his own plain. Perhaps we've simply gotten used to Jones' consistent greatness, but averaging 100 yards per game for four years? That is scary production. I don't know if anyone will ever touch Jerry Rice's nearly 23,000 career receiving yards, but Jones has 7,610 in just five seasons (remember he missed 11 games in the 2013 season with a foot injury). If he keeps up this pace over the next five years, he'll find himself in the top five all-time. The gold jacket is coming.

Tom not-so-terrific

When Julian Edelman went down with a season-ending knee injury last month, the prevailing sentiment was that the Patriots' offense would overcome. After all, the addition of Brandin Cooks had already fortified the wide receiver corps entering the season and -- lest we forget -- the Patriots hoisted another Lombardi Trophy with Rob Gronkowski on injured reserve last season. But Edelman is different.

I'm out the business of predicting the end for Brady after my #gradualdecline prediction blew up in about the most awful way possible in 2016. But don't rule out the Pats getting out of the gate slowly on offense this year. It might take time to figure this out.

A 21-year-old starting at QB for the Browns -- What could go wrong?

Truth time: This is probably not what the Browns wanted. In an ideal world, Brock Osweiler would have been competent or Cody Kessler would have shown substantial developmental progress. In either case, it would have allowed DeShone Kizer to be eased into the NFL. Instead, the kid is playing in Week 1, against the freaking Steelers of all teams, and you just have to hope a Cleveland Browns-like scenario is not ready to play out in terrifying slow motion. Good luck, young man -- I suspect you'll need it.

Follow the NFL Media Research Group on Twitter at @NFLResearch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.

news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?

news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.

news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.

news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.

news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.

news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.

news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.

news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.

news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.

news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.

news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE