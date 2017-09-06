Adventures in NFL Research notes: Week 1

The nadir of Aaron Rodgers' career came on Jan. 18, 2015, when the Packers blew a 12-point lead with five minutes to play in an agonizing 28-22 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. The loss will stay with Rodgers forever, but he's had much better luck against Seattle since. The Packers have won both matchups since with Rodgers producing like his dominant self. A few qualifiers here: Both games were at Lambeau, Kam Chancellor missed the 2015 affair and Earl Thomas was injured and missed Green Bay's Week 16 blowout last December. Sunday's matchup will again be in Green Bay, but the Legion of Boom will be a full strength. Translation: Don't expect Rodgers to slice and dice with as much ease this time around.