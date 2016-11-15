Adventures abroad: Remembering NFL's 1976 foray into Japan

Wehrli: One night, (return man) Gary Hammond and his wife, and my wife, Gayle, and I went out and decided to walk some streets and go to a local restaurant. We ended up getting some food -- and this isn't a real pleasant story -- but we didn't have any idea what it was. Late that night, we're back at the hotel, sitting around in the hallways talking, and all of a sudden, Gary and his wife and I just kind of looked at each other, and we all got up about the same time and headed straight to our rooms. That food went right through us, and I don't even remember what it was. It was kind of like radishes, and it smelled terrible.