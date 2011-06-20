Adult entertainment convention says it was unaware of ads

"I want to set the record straight in reference to news reports on my involvement at an event that took place on May 20th in Miami, Florida at Club Play. I authorized my name and likeness to be used in conjunction with other NFL players at a party which I believed to be hosted by other NFL players," Wright said. "I had no knowledge and never would have give authority for my name or likeness to be associated with Exotica Expo 2011. I am deeply disappointed that my name and likeness was manipulated by the promoters of this event. The use of my picture in a Chicago Bears uniform was never discussed or approved.