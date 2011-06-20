Adult entertainment convention says it was unaware of ads

The case of the sex expo after-party and the promotional literature featuring unwitting NFL players has taken its latest turn.
Victory Tradeshow Management, the owner and operator of the adult entertainment convention known as EXXXOTICA Expo Miami Beach, released a statement on Monday making it clear the company had no part in the production of the ads that featured current and former NFL players, including Chicago Bears safety Major Wright, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers, Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford and the names of San Diego Chargers rookie defensive tackle Corey Liuget, Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas and Baltimore Ravens running back Anthony Allen.
"EXXXOTICA and/or Victory Tradeshow Management was not the producers or promoters of the party in question," the statement read. "The event was listed as an "Official After Party" of EXXXOTICA Miami Beach due in part to a licensing agreement to use the Expo's trademark, but there was no knowledge of the alleged involvement of the players or use of any images in question. Once discovered, all offending ads were promptly removed."
Victory Tradeshow management's statement was first reported by nationalfootballpost.com
The players featured in the ads were quick to disassociate themselves from the event last week.
"I want to set the record straight in reference to news reports on my involvement at an event that took place on May 20th in Miami, Florida at Club Play. I authorized my name and likeness to be used in conjunction with other NFL players at a party which I believed to be hosted by other NFL players," Wright said. "I had no knowledge and never would have give authority for my name or likeness to be associated with Exotica Expo 2011. I am deeply disappointed that my name and likeness was manipulated by the promoters of this event. The use of my picture in a Chicago Bears uniform was never discussed or approved.
"It is unfortunate that this incident has occurred and I would like to let the Bears organization, our fans, my teammates, family and friends know that I am truly sorry. I have learned a valuable lesson and will use more prudent judgement with people I associate myself with in the future."
On Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told *The Kansas City Star* that the league's legal department would likely send a cease-and-desist letter to the nightclub that used players in their uniforms, which, he said, "usually ends it."