Adu gets 2, Union beats Rhinos 3-0

Published: May 29, 2012 at 06:25 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Freddy Adu scored two goals, Josue Martinez added a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Union advanced in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-0 victory over the Rochester Rhinos on Tuesday night.

The Union will play at D.C. United on June 5.

Martinez scored in the fifth minute. Both clubs had to vacate the field in the 22nd minute because of lightning. The game was delayed 58 minutes. From there, it was all Philadelphia.

Adu scored on a header in the 29th minute and contributed a penalty kick in the 73rd.

The Rhinos of the USL Pro division are the only team outside of MLS to win this tournament since MLS teams began competing in 1996.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

