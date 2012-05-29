Adu gets 2, Union beats Rhinos 3-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Freddy Adu scored two goals, Josue Martinez added a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Union advanced in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-0 victory over the Rochester Rhinos on Tuesday night.
The Union will play at D.C. United on June 5.
Martinez scored in the fifth minute. Both clubs had to vacate the field in the 22nd minute because of lightning. The game was delayed 58 minutes. From there, it was all Philadelphia.
Adu scored on a header in the 29th minute and contributed a penalty kick in the 73rd.
The Rhinos of the USL Pro division are the only team outside of MLS to win this tournament since MLS teams began competing in 1996.