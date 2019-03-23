Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson wants 'way better season' than 2018

Published: Mar 23, 2019 at 03:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

Adrian Peterson had a historic 2018 season, becoming the oldest 1,000-yard rusher since the 1980s.

Despite racking up 1,042 yards and seven rushing touchdowns during his first season with the Washington Redskins, Peterson believes he can do more.

"I feel like last year was just a decent season, like for me in my mind," Peterson said, per the team's official website. "People were like, 'Wow, you did incredible, you had 1,000 yards.' And I'm like, 'Man, I should have had 15, 16 hundred yards.'"

Earlier this month, the Redskins re-signed Peterson to a two-year deal after he tested the free agency waters. For the veteran running back, the decision to rejoin the squad was a no-brainer.

The Redskins will presumably have 2018 second-round draft pick Derrius Guice back in the mix after suffering a season-ending knee injury during preseason action. Peterson is hopeful he can build upon his 2018 marks and become a vocal leader in the Redskins locker room in his second year with the team.

"Just coming back and being able to produce and help this team win a championship," Peterson said when asked about his focus for the upcoming season. "Be a great leader, not only by how I work but vocally as well. Just come in and have a way better season than I had last year when it comes to contributing and helping that run game be dominant, especially with me and Guice and [Thompson] in the backfield. We should be able to do some amazing things."

By re-upping in D.C., Peterson has the opportunity to add to his 13,318 career rushing yards, which ranks eighth all-time in league history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers: 'I believe in my heart he'll be back'

For the other Aaron in Titletown, running back Aaron Jones, inside news has been impossible to come by as it relates to Aaron Rodgers, but he believes the quarterback will be back in green and gold in 2022.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on Kyler Murray's social media cleanse: 'I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out'

Larry Fitzgerald's not retired and he hasn't talked ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ lately, but he's hoping for the best for Murray and the Arizona Cardinals following the QB's social media scrub.
news

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen not out to shake things up in New Orleans, but hopes to 'create my own legacy'

New New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen wants to "create my own legacy," but also maintain what's been working for the Saints as his tenure begins. 
news

Washington DB Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter 

Washington Commanders defensive back ﻿Deshazor Everett﻿ has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a release. 
news

Titans extend coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson

The Titans announced Tuesday they have extended coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson. The team also hired former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and former Texans defensive line coach Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.
news

Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Touchdown, Bengals. Cincinnati arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday, five days out from their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on HC search: Best decision for team was choice of Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans introduced new head coach Lovie Smith during a Tuesday news conference. General manager Nick Caserio also explained to reporters the team's process during its coaching search.
news

Patriots hire ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as offensive assistant

The Patriots are reuniting with Joe Judge. The former Giants head coach is re-joining New England as an offensive assistant.
news

Giants hiring Don 'Wink' Martindale as defensive coordinator

The New York Giants plan to hire Don "Wink" Martindale as their new defensive coordinator. Martindale was New York's top candidate to replace the departed Patrick Graham.
news

Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for general manager position

Former Pitt Panther Louis Riddick is in the running to return to Pittsburgh as general manager of the Steelers. Ian Rapoport reports that Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Steelers' GM job.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen wants 'as many at-bats as you can get' in 2022 NFL Draft

Could New York Giants new general manager Joe Schoen be a mover and shaker in the 2022 NFL Draft? Armed with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks and aiming to restock Big Blue's talent-well, Schoen suggested that he could see value in trading back to stockpile additional selections.
news

Jalen Ramsey 'of course' lobbying to shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ hasn't shadowed one receiver a ton this season. But if he has his way Sunday, the Rams corner will be matched up on Cincinnati star rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ often.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW