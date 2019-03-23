Adrian Peterson wants 'way better season' than 2018

"Just coming back and being able to produce and help this team win a championship," Peterson said when asked about his focus for the upcoming season. "Be a great leader, not only by how I work but vocally as well. Just come in and have a way better season than I had last year when it comes to contributing and helping that run game be dominant, especially with me and Guice and [Thompson] in the backfield. We should be able to do some amazing things."