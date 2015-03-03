Adrian Peterson, Vikings brass to meet this week

The Minnesota Vikings are free to release, trade or restructureAdrian Peterson's contract following last week's ruling in the running back's favor.
Coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman will travel to Texas on Wednesday for their first face-to-face meeting with Peterson since last year's suspension, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the plans.
Zimmer will make his pitch for Minnesota, per Rapoport, but it's unlikely to generate any conclusions or assuage Peterson's uneasiness about the team.
If the Vikings' goal is to mend fences, they might opt to negotiate a new contract with guaranteed money included.
Just hours before news of Wednesday's meeting surfaced, Yahoo Sports reported that Peterson is willing to restructure his contract in the event of a trade.
Peterson's father has heard the Cowboys, Cardinals and Colts as potential trade partners. The three-time All Pro is also amenable to the Chargers and Buccaneers, per Yahoo.
Despite last year's breach of trust, Peterson has not ruled out a return to the Vikings, according to his father.
That's music to the ears of Spielman.
"I don't put any doubt into Adrian Peterson and when he comes back how he's going to perform," Spielman said last weekend, via The Star Tribune. "Everybody talks about the 30-year-old back, but he didn't have any hits on his body last year and he is different. Just very unique from a physical stature standpoint and just he has unique traits that you don't see very often come through the NFL. I suspect Adrian is going to have a great year next year."
