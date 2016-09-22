Adrian Peterson undergoes successful knee surgery

"Obviously, it's hard to replace a running back like Adrian Peterson," Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said. "When Adrian is in the game, everyone is loading the box, trying to stop the run, which gives us a lot of one-on-one matchups on the outside. It also makes our play action pretty effective. When they see him coming downhill, everyone is stepping up to stop the run. There are some things we took advantage of with him in the game. We'll have to see how defenses will play us from here on out."