Adrian Peterson torches Falcons, continues dominant pace

We'll continue to tout Tyrann Mathieu as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate after the Cardinals safety picked off a pass and drove the 49ers crazy all day with a team-leading 13 tackles, two passes defensed and a tackle for loss. One of the most versatile defenders league-wide, the Honey Badger continues to play the best football of his life for the surging Cardinals. Blaine Gabbert is no Tom Brady, or even Andy Dalton, but Mathieu's stalking of the 49ers quarterback demonstrated his potential to drive fear in the heart of signal-callers around the league.