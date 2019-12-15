Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson ties Walter Payton on rushing TD list

Published: Dec 15, 2019 at 07:46 AM

Another day, another move up the charts for All Day.

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson on Sunday tied Walter Payton for fourth in rushing touchdowns (110) and eclipsed Curtis Martin for fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list (14,102) during Washington's 37-27 loss to the Eagles. Only Emmitt Smith has more rushing yards and touchdowns than Peterson.

Early in the fourth quarter, Peterson started left before cutting back and slicing through Philadelphia's defense for a 10-yard touchdown. The run tied Peterson with Martin and Payton while giving Washington a brief lead. He surpassed Martin later in the quarter and finished the game with 66 yards to bring his career total to 14,102 yards -- moving past Martin by a single yard.

The future Hall of Famer is also about 200 yards from his ninth 1,000-yard season, something only four other backs have accomplished.

