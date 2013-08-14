Adrian Peterson says he treats HGH accusations as a compliment

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson said accusing him of using HGH is a compliment, according to USA Today.
- The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on how the UNLV training staff is taking concussions more seriously.
- Justin Pugh was excited to be back with the New York Giants after missing a week of training camp because of a concussion, the New York Post reported.
- The New York Times profiled a pro football coach's family and how it has adapted to a nomadic lifestyle.
- The Herald Bulletin reported on how the Indianapolis Colts took a break from training camp to hold a Heads Up Football clinic for kids.
- Buccaneers.com reported that thousands of kids received shoes recently because of a program helped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- KTVK-TV in Phoenix reported on a Casa Grande, Ariz., man who claims his SkullTec helmet insert will reduce impact of football hits to the head by 25 percent.
- The Boulder Crest Retreat for wounded warriors announced that former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier has joined its honorary advisory board.
- USA Today looked at sports injuries and how USA Football's Heads Up Football program is trying to be proactive in cutting them back.
- WTVM-TV in Columbus, Ga., reported on the state's new Return to Play Act for this upcoming school year.
- The Sheboygan (Wis.) Press published an editorial that said football needs to find ways to make the game safer.
- MLB.com reported that Minnesota Twins outfielder Wilkin Ramirez returned to play after missing 69 games because of a concussion.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor