Adrian Peterson's trial date tentatively set for Dec. 1

Adrian Peterson's trial date on a charge of reckless or negligent injury to a child has been tentatively set for Dec. 1, lawyer Rusty Hardin said Wednesday, adding that he's asked for a "quick, speedy trial."
Hardin also said that Peterson "is chomping at the bit to publicly talk," but has been advised not to. The December 1 date is not set in stone, with Hardin still hopeful for an earlier trial.
"Instead of on to Cincinnati, we're onto the trial," Hardin said.
Peterson did not enter a plea during his arraignment in a Montgomery County (Texas) courtroom Wednesday.
Peterson was placed on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List in September. He is required to remain away from all team activities while taking care of his legal proceedings.
Peterson was first deactivated prior to Minnesota's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots after the initial news of the indictment.