Adrian Peterson's return to Vikings was only logical option

But that has never appeared to be their intent. The Vikings seem to have arrived at their decisions via the complicated calculus that made McDonald expendable to the Bears last week but Hardy coveted by the Cowboys earlier this spring. Peterson is talented enough that it is worth it to the Vikings to absorb whatever backlash might come with welcoming him back. The team has insisted Peterson would play for the Vikings or no one -- coach Mike Zimmer, who maintains a good relationship with Peterson, reiterated that only last week. The first half of that offer is now about to be put into effect, in large part because Minnesota was not going to trade away a running back of Peterson's caliber without getting an impossibly rich haul in return.