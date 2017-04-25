Adrian Peterson's a Saint and the fantasy RB is dying

But it feels like we can squash any talk of an encore in 2017. Adrian Peterson might be 32 years old and coming off a pair of serious knee injuries, but he's also the second-leading active career rusher in the National Football League and is still a physical specimen. The only real question is whether the Peterson we saw the past two years is the player who averaged just 1.9 yards per carry last season or the guy who was an unquestioned RB1 for so many years in his career -- or somewhere in between.