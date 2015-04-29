Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson: Playing in Dallas 'would be nice'

Apr 29, 2015
The Minnesota Vikings have no intention of trading Adrian Peterson. The Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading for a veteran.

Those facts won't stop the running back from dreaming about one day playing in Dallas.

While attending the Dallas Mavericks-Houston Rockets NBA Playoff game on Tuesday, Peterson was broached by local reporters about returning to his home state.

Anyone who wonders how the Cowboys got connected to possibly acquiring Peterson from the onset of his battle with the Vikings' front office need look no further than the above quotes.

Peterson can dream, but unless a team blows the Vikings away with an offer -- that team won't be the Cowboys -- he'll be wearing purple and playing in Minnesota in 2015.

