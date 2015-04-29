Adrian Peterson: Playing in Dallas 'would be nice'

The Minnesota Vikings have no intention of trading Adrian Peterson. The Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading for a veteran.
Those facts won't stop the running back from dreaming about one day playing in Dallas.
While attending the Dallas Mavericks-Houston Rockets NBA Playoff game on Tuesday, Peterson was broached by local reporters about returning to his home state.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.