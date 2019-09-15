Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson passes Jim Brown on rushing TD list

Published: Sep 15, 2019 at 07:01 AM

It didn't take long for Adrian Peterson to make his mark on Sunday's game against the Cowboys following the first healthy scratch of his career.

Peterson rammed his way through the Dallas defense for a 1-yard touchdown run to move past Jim Brown and into fifth place on the NFL's all-time rush TD list with 107. That carry was one of the few highlights on the day for the veteran as he totaled just 25 yards on 10 carries in a 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Peterson's historic score capped an unusual seven-day stretch in the future Hall of Famer's career.

All Day was inactive for the Redskins' season-opener as coach Jay Gruden opted to roll with second-year back Derrius Guice as the team's primary ball-carrier. But with Guice now on injured reserve after he underwent surgery to trim his meniscus, Peterson is once again the bellcow.

A.D. needs three more rushing touchdowns to tie Walter Payton for fourth on the all-time list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) expected to play vs. Washington

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who is questionable with a quad injury, is expected to play versus Washington. 
news

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for Week 6, the Ravens have called up four players, including debuting rookie WR Rashod Bateman and veteran RB Le'Veon Bell.
news

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Nick Chubb (calf) will not play for banged-up Browns vs. Cardinals

The Browns will attempt to take down the league's only remaining undefeated team without a key weapon. Running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) will not play in Cleveland's Week 6 game against Arizona.
news

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

In the second of two straight weeks featuring games from London, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a stint on IR for the Dolphins, as they take on rookie Trevor Lawrence ﻿﻿﻿and the Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on CBS.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (concussion) cleared to play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones is on track to play Sunday against the Rams. Jones was a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5. Jones was officially removed from the injury report.
news

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close. The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie CB ﻿Tay Gowan﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW