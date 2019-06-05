Adrian Peterson on 2019: 'I got my mark set at 2,000'

Even while stating his goal, Peterson seemed to acknowledge that if everything goes right for the Redskins' offense, he won't have to carry a huge load in the Redskins backfield. Derrius Guice is on his way back from an ACL tear that wiped out his rookie season. Shifty Chris Thompson is looking for a bounce-back season. And Washington selected Bryce Love, also coming off a torn ACL, in the NFL draft. If all are healthy, Peterson would see his carries lessened. If any struggles to stay on the field, Peterson will be there to pick up the slack.