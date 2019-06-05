Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson on 2019: 'I got my mark set at 2,000'

Published: Jun 05, 2019 at 02:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Adrian Peterson once again proved the football seers wrong last season, dashing for 1,042 yards in his 12th NFL season.

As he enters his second season with the Washington Redskins, Peterson told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero during Tuesday's minicamp he's aiming to improve in 2019.

"If God's willing, I can duplicate that and do it even better," Peterson said. "I got my mark set at 2,000 (yards), I've always had it at that mark since I stepped into the league. So that's where it's at. But most importantly, I just want to contribute to the team and help this team win a championship."

As he enters his age-34 season, All Day has no plans to curtail the expectations he's set for himself throughout his career.

"No adjustments at all," he said. "In order to accomplish great things, you have to set your bar high, so that's what I've always done with my career and it has allowed me to be successful for going on 13 years."

Last year, Peterson became just the fifth player to rush for 1,000-plus yards at age 33 or older.

John Riggins, Washington Redskins, 1983, 34 years old, 1,347 yards
John Riggins, Washington Redskins, 1984, 35, 1,239 yards
J.H. JohnsonPittsburgh Steelers, 1962, 33, 1,141 yards
J.H. JohnsonPittsburgh Steelers, 1964, 35, 1,048 yards
Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins, 2018, 33, 1,042 yards
Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts, 2016, 33, 1,025 yards
Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1983, 33, 1,007 yards

We're not here to trash on Peterson's goal of 2,000 yards, despite its lofty -- if not realistically unattainable -- nature. Every athlete that laces up his or her shoes must believe they can reach epic heights. If not, they've already lost. Especially at a position such as NFL running back, which takes a brutal punishment, Peterson couldn't perform at his peak without outsized personal expectations.

Even while stating his goal, Peterson seemed to acknowledge that if everything goes right for the Redskins' offense, he won't have to carry a huge load in the Redskins backfield. Derrius Guice is on his way back from an ACL tear that wiped out his rookie season. Shifty Chris Thompson is looking for a bounce-back season. And Washington selected Bryce Love, also coming off a torn ACL, in the NFL draft. If all are healthy, Peterson would see his carries lessened. If any struggles to stay on the field, Peterson will be there to pick up the slack.

While much of the attention in the NFC East resides elsewhere, Peterson believes the Redskins have a shot to surprise in 2019 if they can stay healthy this time around.

"We were one game out of it last year with 20 guys on IR, fourth-string quarterback, third-string left and right guard, defensive players injured too, our starting cornerbacks injured, and we still had a chance," Peterson said. "We fight. We're a fighting group. We split the series with the Cowboys. Unfortunately, the Eagles got us, swept us -- we open up [2019] with those guys. But just the mindset we have as a team, guys coming back healthy. And us just really believing in ourselves."

That mindset starts with a 34-year-old running back who set his goal at 2,000 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints DE Cam Jordan feeling 'more rejuvenated than ever' ahead of Year 11

With Drew Brees gone and the Saints looking to re-shape their identity for the future, Cameron Jordan is entering his 11th NFL season in a unique position.
news

GM Steve Keim: Confidence in Kyler Murray, Cardinals 'at a real high'

The growth of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has given GM Steve Keim, if not the entire fan base, reason to believe in the team's future. But neither are satisfied with the progress they've seen thus far.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 28 to July 4): Hall of Fame QB John Elway turns 61

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'

Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening. 
news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over. The Bears WR participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals after finishing 19th out of 24 jumpers.
news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
news

Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers deserves a 'certain level of respect beyond the average player'

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, ﻿retired QB Alex Smith expressed his thoughts on draft-mate ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers' ongoing saga with the Packers.
news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

According to both Joe Burrow and rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the chemistry built during their time at LSU is back on pace in Cincinnati, which would bode well for the Bengals QB-WR connection. 
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another. Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW