Adrian Peterson not expected to get preseason carries

Preseason ticket holders in Minnesota shouldn't expect to see the return of Adrian Peterson this August. It sounds like the league's best running back won't make his return to game action until the regular season.
"I probably don't see that, no," Mike Zimmer told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday when asked if Peterson could take preseason snaps. "We're talking in June, so you can't hold me to it, but he's carried the ball a lot (in his eight-year career) and he's going to continue to carry the ball a lot. He'll get plenty of looks and reps in practice."
Peterson hasn't had a preseason carry since 2011, and it clearly hasn't hurt his regular season production. While Peterson only suited up for one game last season, the Vikings don't seem too concerned that he will be rusty. He can save his aggressive running for games that matter.
"It's the same as before, nothing new," Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I don't think (he'll be pushing to play). They've seen enough of me. I'll be ready to play.
"I feel good," he said. "I feel like we're kind of working my way up to what (offensive coordinator) Norv Turner wants to accomplish. To be able to go out there and with everything that he has presented, I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel like I've missed a beat. I'm still catching up with everything but ultimately I felt good."
"He's looked good," Zimmer said. "He's done a good job of really everything, carrying the football, a good job of protection, a good job of catching the football. He seems to be enjoying himself. ... It's nice to see when we see him run the ball, get the ball in his hands and accelerate and the cuts he's made, he's looked exceptional."
