Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson not expected to get preseason carries

Published: Jun 10, 2015 at 12:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Preseason ticket holders in Minnesota shouldn't expect to see the return of Adrian Peterson this August. It sounds like the league's best running back won't make his return to game action until the regular season.

"I probably don't see that, no," Mike Zimmer told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday when asked if Peterson could take preseason snaps. "We're talking in June, so you can't hold me to it, but he's carried the ball a lot (in his eight-year career) and he's going to continue to carry the ball a lot. He'll get plenty of looks and reps in practice."

Peterson hasn't had a preseason carry since 2011, and it clearly hasn't hurt his regular season production. While Peterson only suited up for one game last season, the Vikings don't seem too concerned that he will be rusty. He can save his aggressive running for games that matter.

"It's the same as before, nothing new," Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I don't think (he'll be pushing to play). They've seen enough of me. I'll be ready to play.

"I feel good," he said. "I feel like we're kind of working my way up to what (offensive coordinator) Norv Turner wants to accomplish. To be able to go out there and with everything that he has presented, I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel like I've missed a beat. I'm still catching up with everything but ultimately I felt good."

In the meantime, the Vikings are happy with what they see on the field.

"He's looked good," Zimmer said. "He's done a good job of really everything, carrying the football, a good job of protection, a good job of catching the football. He seems to be enjoying himself. ... It's nice to see when we see him run the ball, get the ball in his hands and accelerate and the cuts he's made, he's looked exceptional."

In short: He's looked like Adrian Peterson. And Peterson doesn't need August football.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the best available free agents and the guys play another edition of What's More Likely. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson happy to see J.D. McKissic return: 'We're a 1-2 punch combo'

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson says he and teammate J.D. McKissic form a dynamic pass-catching duo out of the backfield.

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Question of if I can win a playoff game 'ridiculous'

After signing a new three-year extension to remain in Las Vegas, Raiders QB Derek Carr aims to prove doubters wrong despite never winning a game in the postseason.

news

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on appealing for WR tag designation: 'I'm not really a big controversy guy'

On Wednesday, Mike Gesicki was asked directly if he plans to appeal his designation by the Dolphins as a TE on the franchise tag. The 26-year-old didn't sound concerned with the situation.

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) plans to be ready for training camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered the shoulder injury in Week 2, missing the next two games. Despite missing the two contests, the 23-year-old netted 1,091 yards and 6 TDs on 74 catches.

news

Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions

Detroit is signing former Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played with the Panthers last season, visited the Colts on Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

news

Jerry Jones won't rule out Cowboys making move for higher pick: 'I would trade up this draft'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and gave a very hypothetical-reliant answer to the question of whether his team might trade up in the draft. The crux of his message was simple: There's plenty of room between the Cowboys and the top of the draft, so anything is possible.

news

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: 'I feel disrespected'

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to a sudden and ugly end this offseason. Unsurprisingly, he isn't happy about how it all happened.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 13

Desmond Ridder will visit the Seattle Seahawks today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. This marks the Seahawks' first-known visit with a potential quarterback draft pick after they traded away their long-time signal-caller Russell Wilson last month.

news

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to the Raiders through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

With Denver executing the seismic trade for Russell Wilson this offseason, Broncos players like Courtland Sutton can already feel the altered atmosphere surrounding the club.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW