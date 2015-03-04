Adrian Peterson meets with Vikings brass

Adrian Peterson has met with Vikings brass as player and team determine a next step in their uneasy partnership.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman met with Peterson for approximately four hours at the running back's home outside Houston on Wednesday, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. After the meeting, Peterson released a statement obtained by Rapoport.
"I appreciate Rick and coach Zimmer coming down to see me today. We had a great dialogue and they were able to understand where I was coming from and concerns my family and I still have. We respect each other and hopefully the situation can pan out so that everyone involved is content."
The face-to-face meeting represented the first time Zimmer and Spielman had met with the former NFL MVP since he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sept. 17. Peterson's wife, Ashley, joined the three men for a portion of the meeting.
The Vikings are free to release, trade or restructure Peterson's contract following last week's court ruling in the running back's favor. He still remains in NFL limbo, however. The NFL has returned Peterson to the exempt list and the league will appeal the ruling made Thursday by U.S. District Judge David S. Doty.
