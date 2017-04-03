Adrian Peterson leaves Patriots visit without deal

Adrian Peterson met with New England on Monday, a source informed of his plans told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. It was the veteran running back's second free-agent visit of the offseason, as he met with the Seahawks in mid-March.
However, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported that Peterson left his meeting with the Patriots without a deal.
There is no one quite like Bill Belichick when it comes to zigging when everybody else zags. So who can be surprised that he's taking a chance here when the rest of the market so far has cooled on Peterson following a nightmarish 2016 campaign?
The Patriots have already signed Swiss Army knife Rex Burkhead in free agency to add to their stable of running backs. Peterson would certainly add a more physical dimension to the ground game, something New England is lacking with LeGarrette Blount currently out of the picture.
Belichick has experience taking a gamble on a veteran running back and it paying off. Corey Dillon was acquired from Cincinnati in exchange for a second-round pick in 2004. Dillon, who was 29 years old at the time of the trade, broke out for a career-best season in his debut in Foxborough, rushing for 1,635 yards and 12 scores.
Peterson is 32, and at this point, it's fair to wonder if he would take a potential discounted offer to have an opportunity at a Super Bowl before the gas tank reads "E."