Adrian Peterson, Jameis workout intrigues Bucs coach

Adrian Peterson remains the big-name fish swimming in the free agency pond. Those waters must be getting lonely.
We've entered the dot-connecting phase of Peterson's free agency. This one leads us to Texas, where the running back has been working out with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.
Normally, working out with a quarterback wouldn't be noteworthy, but when it comes to Peterson everything is viewed through a different lens.
Tampa Bay's brass has continually dismissed any Peterson rumors, but with Doug Martin's future still in limbo -- he's suspended for the first four games of the season and Tampa could get out of his contract -- Winston working out with All Day has at least piqued the team's interest.
"I've seen Adrian Peterson many times playing and that guy is one of the best running backs to ever play,'' Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Wednesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm anxious to talk to Jameis and ask him how his workouts went. (Peterson and Winston working out together) caught me off guard. I didn't know that. I'll be honest with you, first thing I thought when I saw that was Jameis is just an amazing guy. The guy is everywhere.''
Until Peterson finds a home, he'll be linked to any team that needs to upgrade their running game. Working out with Winston is an obvious dot-connection we can make in March. Peterson, however, might have to wait until after the draft to find a new home.