Adrian Peterson, Jameis workout intrigues Bucs coach

"I've seen Adrian Peterson many times playing and that guy is one of the best running backs to ever play,'' Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Wednesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm anxious to talk to Jameis and ask him how his workouts went. (Peterson and Winston working out together) caught me off guard. I didn't know that. I'll be honest with you, first thing I thought when I saw that was Jameis is just an amazing guy. The guy is everywhere.''