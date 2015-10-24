Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson is active, will play vs. Lions

Published: Oct 24, 2015 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is active and will play against the Lions today in Detroit. AP had been listed as questionable with an illness.

The Vikings' running back had been listed as probable to play with a finger injury. Peterson was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was full go on Friday and appeared fine to play.

Peterson was subsequently downgraded to questionable on Saturday.

The Vikings' official Twitter feed showed the team boarding a plane leaving for Detroit hours before announcing Peterson was downgraded, so we presume he made the trip and will receive treatment overnight. We do not yet have word on the severity of the illness.

Peterson has averaged 107.1 rushing yards per game in his career against the Lions. In their first meeting in Week 2, Peterson compiled 134 rushing yards on 29 carries. He totaled 192 scrimmage yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

