Adrian Peterson hopes to break Emmitt Smith's record, chase ring until he's 40

"I want to set the bar at a different level," Peterson said. "I want to live and be a 40-year-old back out there rushing for 1,500 yards and amazing people still."

The time off has afforded Peterson extra gas in his tank beyond 35 years old. But as he learned in New Orleans and to a lesser degree in Detroit, he has to end up somewhere he might actually see significant reps. Otherwise, that goal of passing Smith -- he needs to gain 3,536 yards to do so -- will simply be unattainable.

"I feel like it's doable, you know, 150 carries, whatever it might be, two-hundred-some carries, whatever they ask me to do, I'll be prepared to go out there and execute," Peterson said. "A lot of teams are going towards that two-back system. Would it be a little harder to get to that 2,000 mark if you don't got the role like a Derrick Henry? Yeah. But once you get out there, you're balling, you're being productive, that increases your attempts and your opportunities to show what you can do and help the team be successful."

Peterson somewhat hedged against his lofty desires to become the all-time leading rusher -- a reality we wouldn't have thought to be all that absurd back in 2013, when Peterson had already overcome a torn ACL to break 2,000 rushing yards in the season that followed -- by pointing toward a pursuit of a championship. And the going might be a little easier when surrounded by a competitive team instead of slamming into a wall of defenders 15-20 times a game for a cellar dweller.

But in order to break Smith's mark, Peterson will have to average 884 yards per season for the next four years. At his career average of 4.6 yards per carry, that would require nearly 200 carries per season. At his average of 3.9 yards per carry posted in Detroit in 2020, it would require 226 carries -- and anyone averaging under four yards per carry likely isn't seeing over 220 attempts in a season, unless that team simply has no other option.