Adrian Peterson: Hard-working Brees is 'the truth'

Peterson, as we all know, is notable for being in phenomenal shape throughout his career and returning from a torn ACL to rush for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012. He spent quite some time as the reigning top running back in the NFL and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. He's not there anymore at age 33, but that doesn't diminish his endorsement of Brees, even if they only spent a quarter of the 2017 regular season together.