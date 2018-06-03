Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson: Hard-working Brees is 'the truth'

Published: Jun 03, 2018 at 06:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Drew Brees turned 39 in January, but if you looked at his statistics, you wouldn't know it.

The quarterback posted his best passer rating since his 2013 season, posted his lowest interception total since 2004 and logged his highest completion percentage in his career. Sure, the touchdown and yardage totals -- 23 and 4,334 -- aren't quite as gaudy as recent years, but New Orleans sprinted to success in 2017 with its most balanced attack in nearly a decade.

So how is Brees doing it, even as the big 4-0 looms? Allow us to turn to physical freak of nature and brief Brees teammate Adrian Peterson for more.

"There's one person that when you asked that question that stood out immediately," Peterson said when asked if he has played with anybody who exceeded his work ethic, per the Times-Picayune. "It was Drew Brees.

"Being up there in New Orleans just for that short period of time, and just seeing him, man, I'm talking about clockwork. You see this guy out on the field two hours before practice and he's going through his fundamentals. He's in the weight room. He's lifting. He's cut up. The funny thing is once we did our conditioning test, that's probably the first time I ever lost a conditioning test."

Peterson, as we all know, is notable for being in phenomenal shape throughout his career and returning from a torn ACL to rush for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012. He spent quite some time as the reigning top running back in the NFL and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. He's not there anymore at age 33, but that doesn't diminish his endorsement of Brees, even if they only spent a quarter of the 2017 regular season together.

"That's when it really opened my eyes," Peterson said of his time with Brees. "Man, Drew Brees, he's the truth, you know."

Brees returns at 39 years old to a Saints team that has the most promise its had since New Orleans came off a Super Bowl triumph in 2010. There was some thought he might head elsewhere when his contract expired, but the Saints quashed that when they inked him to a two-year deal in March.

Considering the rave review from Brees' brief teammate, that contract should prove the Saints wise in the next two years. With a work ethic that impressed even All Day, we can expect Brees to continue leading one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz reveals he underwent surgery to repair torn ACL, MCL

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz told reporters on Thursday, while accepting his Man of the Year nomination, that he suffered tears to both his ACL and MCL, requiring surgery to repair both ligaments.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons' starting quarterback; Atlanta to bench Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons will be turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their new starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Ridder will be replacing Marcus Mariota, who had a 5-8 record as the starter this season.

news

With Odell Beckham Jr. still available, Eagles aren't looking to upgrade at receiver

As the NFL world continues to wait with occasional glances toward Odell Beckham Jr., Philadelphia doesn't appear as interested in the receiver as some of its rivals.

news

Ravens hoping to end four-game losing streak against rising Steelers

The Ravens are sitting in a decent spot entering Week 14, but they know their next task won't be an easy one. Baltimore meet the Steelers this weekend, a team they haven't defeated in over two years.

news

Lions QB Jared Goff: 'I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now'

Coming off a 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a career-best fourth game in a row, Jared Goff has been a catalyst for the Detroit Lions' run of success and believes it's because he's playing as well as he ever has in his seven-season career.

news

Rams QB Baker Mayfield expected to be active, has real chance to play Thursday vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders and has a real chance to play, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Sean McVay: Rams 'working through' Baker Mayfield's status for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Raiders

Could Baker Mayfield see action Thursday night against the Raiders? Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that they're "working through" their new quarterback's status for the game.

news

Kyle Shanahan downplays chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning for 49ers this season: 'Not real optimistic about it'

Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury, which will not require surgery, could still prevent him from returning at any point in 2022, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, adding he was 'Not real optimistic about it.'

news

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer announces he intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, one of the top prospects in college football, announced on Wednesday that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. visit with Cowboys ends with no offer due to concerns over availability in 2022

The Cowboys originally looked to be very interested in acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the season, but NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that they did not extend an offer to Beckham at the conclusion of his visit this week.

news

Bills pass rusher Von Miller out for season after undergoing surgery to repair ACL tear

Bills defensive end Von Miller is now out for the season after having surgery to repair his ACL, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE