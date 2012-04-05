Adrian Peterson gives $1 million to alma mater OU

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 12:54 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has pledged $1 million to the Oklahoma athletics department, his launching pad for a stellar NFL career.

The university announced the donation Thursday. It will go toward construction of a new student housing facility and establish a football scholarship endowment in Peterson's name.

The university says this is the largest gift to the athletics department from a former football player. Peterson says he's been thinking about doing this "for a long time" and that he always hoped to be in a position to give back once he left school. Peterson starred for the Sooners from 2004 through 2006 before the Vikings made him the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

The football team's meeting room will also be renamed in Peterson's honor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Steve Jordan's Multi-Generational NFL Family

Vikings Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to compare and contrast his days playing in the NFL now when his son, Cameron Jordan, is playing for the New Orleans Saints.
news

2021 NFL season to begin with biggest kickoff Sunday ever

For the first time in NFL opening weekend history, four afternoon games will be broadcast in all markets on Sunday, Sept. 12, setting the tone league-wide as teams usher in the NFL's biggest season yet.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW