Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson appeal denied; suspension upheld

Published: Dec 12, 2014 at 09:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Third-party arbitrator Harold Henderson has denied the appeal of Adrian Peterson's suspension.

Henderson concluded that Peterson did not demonstrate that the process and procedures surrounding his discipline were unfair and inconsistent.

"He was afforded all the protections and rights to which he is entitled," Henderson stated, "and I find no basis to vacate or reduce the discipline."

Henderson also noted that Peterson's public comments "do not reflect remorse or appreciation for the seriousness of his actions."

Regarding the NFLPA's argument that sitting out the majority of the 2014 season should count as time served, Henderson rejected the notion that the Commissioner's Exempt list qualifies as "discipline."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Peterson's next step is to take his case to federal court.

The NFL suspended Peterson on Nov. 18 stemming from a no contest plea on what the league called "an incident of abusive discipline" toward his 4-year-old son. Because the appeal was denied, Peterson will not be considered for reinstatement before April 15, 2015.

If the conditions of the original six-game suspension stand, Peterson would serve the final three games of this season as well as the first three games of the 2015 season. Per Rapoport, though, Peterson will be on the field for the start of next season provided he cooperates with the NFL over the next four months.

Although Rapoport has reported the Vikings' football people want Peterson back, no portion of the running back's nearly $13 million salary for 2015 is guaranteed.

Turning 30 in March, Peterson is no lock to return to Minnesota for his ninth NFL season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II looking toward another matchup with Raiders' Davante Adams in season opener

After Raiders WR Davante Adams scored two touchdowns on him in Week 11 last year, Broncos CB Pat Surtain II will get another crack at defending Adams on Sunday.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) questionable for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) questionable to play Sunday vs. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy's status for the Denver Broncos' season opener Sunday against the Raiders remains up in the air as he was designated as questionable Friday, but there is optimism he could play.
news

Packers WR Christian Watson out, WR Romeo Doubs questionable for season opener against Bears

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's game, and fellow second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.
news

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable to make Giants debut vs. Cowboys

Darren Waller showed up on New York's Friday injury report with a questionable designation due to a hamstring issue. He was listed as having been limited for practice. 
news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (toe) to play vs. Cardinals

Washington announced Friday that WR Terry McLaurin (toe) is no longer listed on this week's injury report and he will be active Sunday versus Arizona.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman aiming to be 'that guy' for Anthony Richardson: 'I want to make his job easy'

One of Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman's goals in 2023 is to let Anthony Richardson know he can be "that guy" for the rookie quarterback to trust.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy on Steelers CB Patrick Peterson predicting INT Sunday: 'We'll see'

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson predicted an interception in Week 1 against the 49ers, prompting a response from second-year QB Brock Purdy ahead of Sunday's anticipated matchup.
news

Lions' Jared Goff: Dan Campbell's fake punt call vs. Chiefs 'seeps into us and our confidence on the field'

The Lions' upset win over the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game was prompted by an early fake punt call by Dan Campbell, which Jared Goff says provided confidence to the rest of the team.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I have trust in' WR Kadarius Toney despite Thursday's drops

Kansas City Chiefs' Kadarius Toney struggled in Thursday night's 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, but QB Patrick Mahomes said he still has faith in the speedy wideout despite the dropped passes. 
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles sans Travis Kelce: 'No excuses' 

The Chiefs' offense struggled mightily in its season-opening loss to the Lions on Thursday, but head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes refused to pin their travails on Travis Kelce's absence. 