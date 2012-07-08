Adrian Peterson adds to Minnesota Vikings' long worry list

Prior to May, there wasn't even any certainty about where the Vikings would be located. At least that's one question that no longer needs to be asked. The Vikings finally secured a stadium deal that will keep the team in Minnesota for the foreseeable future. That news created a lot of excitement around the organization. Unfortunately, that positive energy will be diluted if key players like Harvin and Peterson keep showing up in the news for contract squabbles and off-the-field incidents.