Adrian Clayborn's sacks power Falcons past Cowboys

The odd part about this game is while everyone will focus on the abomination that was Dallas' left tackle play, Atlanta also struggled to protect Ryan. It won't show statistically (one sack allowed), but there were multiple scenarios in the first half in which Ryan had to escape pressure or tip-toe through small openings in the pocket before launching off-balance throws to receivers at varying distances. A couple of these were wow-level throws, even if they were completions of less than 20 yards. For as much as Atlanta has struggled recently, the Falcons played a complete game on Sunday, starting with Ryan.